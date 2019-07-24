Cool with a slight afternoon shower chance Wednesday

Weather

It will be mainly dry for the rest of the week and heating up into the weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

It will be partly cloudy and cool Wednesday morning, with temperatures ranging from the lower-50s to the upper-50s.

It will be comfortable with dew points in the mid-50s. It will be mainly sunny Wednesday with a slight risk for a sprinkle or light rain shower into the early afternoon.

The high will be in the mid- to upper-70s Wednesday. It will be partly cloudy and cool Wednesday night, with a low in the mid-50s.

SLIGHT DRIZZLE RISK THURSDAY

Mostly to partly sunny skies are expected Thursday, with a high around 80°. There’s a small risk for a sprinkle or light rain shower into the late afternoon. There’s also a chance for an evening sprinkle or light shower Thursday night.

The low will be in the mid-50s.

Friday, mostly sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high in the lower-80s. Temperatures drop to the upper-50s by Friday night.

WARMER & MORE HUMID FOR THE WEEKEND

Increasing humidity is expected for the weekend. The high Saturday will be in the mid-80s and partly sunny.

Temperatures are expected to be in the lower-60s Sunday morning. The high will be in the mid- to upper-80s Sunday, with mostly sunny skies.

It will be partly cloudy Sunday night, with an expected low in the mid-60s.

RAIN RISK AND COOLING INTO THE WEEK

Temperatures in the mid-80s are expected Monday with a chance for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon. Temperatures in the mid- to upper-60s are expected Monday night.

There’s a chance for showers and storms. Scattered storms are likely Tuesday as cooler air works into the Valley.

Temperatures in the upper-60s are anticipated Tuesday night.

Isolated storms and partly sunny skies are in the forecast Wednesday, with a high in the lower-80s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story