Cool with a slight afternoon shower chance Wednesday

It will be mainly dry for the rest of the week and heating up into the weekend

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

It will be partly cloudy and cool Wednesday morning, with temperatures ranging from the lower-50s to the upper-50s.

It will be comfortable with dew points in the mid-50s. It will be mainly sunny Wednesday with a slight risk for a sprinkle or light rain shower into the early afternoon.

The high will be in the mid- to upper-70s Wednesday. It will be partly cloudy and cool Wednesday night, with a low in the mid-50s.

SLIGHT DRIZZLE RISK THURSDAY

Mostly to partly sunny skies are expected Thursday, with a high around 80°. There’s a small risk for a sprinkle or light rain shower into the late afternoon. There’s also a chance for an evening sprinkle or light shower Thursday night.

The low will be in the mid-50s.

Friday, mostly sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high in the lower-80s. Temperatures drop to the upper-50s by Friday night.

WARMER & MORE HUMID FOR THE WEEKEND

Increasing humidity is expected for the weekend. The high Saturday will be in the mid-80s and partly sunny.

Temperatures are expected to be in the lower-60s Sunday morning. The high will be in the mid- to upper-80s Sunday, with mostly sunny skies.

It will be partly cloudy Sunday night, with an expected low in the mid-60s.

RAIN RISK AND COOLING INTO THE WEEK

Temperatures in the mid-80s are expected Monday with a chance for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon. Temperatures in the mid- to upper-60s are expected Monday night.

There’s a chance for showers and storms. Scattered storms are likely Tuesday as cooler air works into the Valley.

Temperatures in the upper-60s are anticipated Tuesday night.

Isolated storms and partly sunny skies are in the forecast Wednesday, with a high in the lower-80s.