Cool with a slight afternoon shower chance Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
It will be partly cloudy and cool Wednesday morning, with temperatures ranging from the lower-50s to the upper-50s.
It will be comfortable with dew points in the mid-50s. It will be mainly sunny Wednesday with a slight risk for a sprinkle or light rain shower into the early afternoon.
The high will be in the mid- to upper-70s Wednesday. It will be partly cloudy and cool Wednesday night, with a low in the mid-50s.
SLIGHT DRIZZLE RISK THURSDAY
Mostly to partly sunny skies are expected Thursday, with a high around 80°. There’s a small risk for a sprinkle or light rain shower into the late afternoon. There’s also a chance for an evening sprinkle or light shower Thursday night.
The low will be in the mid-50s.
Friday, mostly sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high in the lower-80s. Temperatures drop to the upper-50s by Friday night.
WARMER & MORE HUMID FOR THE WEEKEND
Increasing humidity is expected for the weekend. The high Saturday will be in the mid-80s and partly sunny.
Temperatures are expected to be in the lower-60s Sunday morning. The high will be in the mid- to upper-80s Sunday, with mostly sunny skies.
It will be partly cloudy Sunday night, with an expected low in the mid-60s.
RAIN RISK AND COOLING INTO THE WEEK
Temperatures in the mid-80s are expected Monday with a chance for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon. Temperatures in the mid- to upper-60s are expected Monday night.
There’s a chance for showers and storms. Scattered storms are likely Tuesday as cooler air works into the Valley.
Temperatures in the upper-60s are anticipated Tuesday night.
Isolated storms and partly sunny skies are in the forecast Wednesday, with a high in the lower-80s.