Cool Thursday with sunshine and clouds

THURSDAY OUTLOOK
Mostly clear and frosty this morning. You’ll need to run the car or get the scraper out to clear your windshield this morning. Temperatures in the upper 20’s early morning.
Partly sunny today and a high in the mid 40’s, similar to yesterday.
Slim chance for a few flurries or sprinkles off the lake.
TONIGHT, ANOTHER FROSTY NIGHT
Some clouds tonight, but clearing again overnight for another frosty morning Friday. Upper 20’s.
SLIGHTLY BELOW NORMAL AGAIN FRIDAY
Sunshine and mid to upper 40’s for Friday.
Partly cloudy and frosty into Saturday morning. Low in the upper 20’s.
TURN BACK CLOCKS SATURDAY NIGHT
Sunny and warming into the lower 50’s for Saturday.
Low 30’s Saturday night and dry.
Upper 50’s and continued sunshine for Sunday.
Sunday night low in the mid to upper 30’s and partly cloudy.
MILD DAYS AND MAINLY DRY WEEK AHEAD
Lower 60’s and sunshine for Monday.
Warmer overnights for the rest of the week.
Low in the low to mid 40’s Monday night.
Partly sunny Tuesday with a slim shower chance. High in the lower 60’s.
Partly sunny Wednesday with a high in the lower 60’s.
Lower 40’s Wednesday night.
Upper 50’s next Thursday, partly sunny.