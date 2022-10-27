THURSDAY OUTLOOK
Cloudy and chilly in the low to mid-40s this morning.
Clouds give way to partly to mostly sunny skies today. Cool in the lower-50s.
NEAR FREEZING TONIGHT
Partly cloudy and low in the mid-30s tonight. Patchy frost in the elevated areas around the Valley.
TRENDING WARMER FRIDAY AND INTO THE WEEKEND
Mostly sunny and a high near 60° for Friday.
Partly cloudy and mid-30s Friday night.
Mostly sunny and low- to mid-60s Saturday.
Mostly clear and upper-30s into Sunday morning.
Partly sunny and lower-60s Sunday.
RAIN MOVING IN SUNDAY NIGHT AND FOR HALLOWEEN
Warmer Sunday night, in the upper-40s with rain showers developing.
Scattered showers for Halloween Monday. High in the lower-60s.
Mid- to upper-50s for Trick-or-Treating hours with scattered showers.
Scattered showers continue Halloween night, low around 50°.
DRYING OUT INTO MID-WEEK
Isolated shower chance Tuesday, cloudy overall. High in the lower-60s.
Mid-40s and partly cloudy Tuesday night.
Low- to mid-60s Wednesday with partly sunny skies.
Mid-40s and partly cloudy Wednesday night.
Mid- to upper-60s and partly sunny next Thursday.