THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy and chilly in the low to mid-40s this morning.

Clouds give way to partly to mostly sunny skies today. Cool in the lower-50s.



NEAR FREEZING TONIGHT

Partly cloudy and low in the mid-30s tonight. Patchy frost in the elevated areas around the Valley.

TRENDING WARMER FRIDAY AND INTO THE WEEKEND

Mostly sunny and a high near 60° for Friday.

Partly cloudy and mid-30s Friday night.

Mostly sunny and low- to mid-60s Saturday.

Mostly clear and upper-30s into Sunday morning.

Partly sunny and lower-60s Sunday.



RAIN MOVING IN SUNDAY NIGHT AND FOR HALLOWEEN

Warmer Sunday night, in the upper-40s with rain showers developing.

Scattered showers for Halloween Monday. High in the lower-60s.

Mid- to upper-50s for Trick-or-Treating hours with scattered showers.

Scattered showers continue Halloween night, low around 50°.

DRYING OUT INTO MID-WEEK

Isolated shower chance Tuesday, cloudy overall. High in the lower-60s.

Mid-40s and partly cloudy Tuesday night.

Low- to mid-60s Wednesday with partly sunny skies.

Mid-40s and partly cloudy Wednesday night.

Mid- to upper-60s and partly sunny next Thursday.