(WYTV)

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy and cooler this morning. Temperatures in the upper 50’s.

Less humid, much cooler, with mostly sunny skies for Monday. High in the mid 70’s.

Clear and cool tonight, in the lower 50’s.



DRY STRETCH, WARMING UP EACH DAY

Sunshine Tuesday and a high in the upper 70’s.

Mostly clear and low to mid 50’s Tuesday night.

Sunny skies continues Wednesday as we start to warm up. Low to mid 80’s Wednesday.

Upper 50’s and partly cloudy Wednesday night.

Warmer Thursday in the upper 80’s and hazy sunshine and clouds.

Mid 60’s Thursday night and mostly cloudy.



RAIN BACK IN THE FORECAST LATE WEEK

High around 90° for Friday with higher humidity and isolated showers or storms.

Showers and storms likely for Friday night, low in the mid to upper 60’s.

Cooler for Saturday, high in the lower 80’s with isolated showers or a thundershower.

Lower 60’s and cloudy with a few showers Saturday night.

Low to mid 80’s for Sunday with isolated showers or storms under partly sunny skies.

Mid 60’s and partly cloudy into Monday morning.



LOOKING GOOD FOR THE FOURTH OF JULY MONDAY

Sunshine and clouds, high in the low to mid 80’s for the Fourth of July.