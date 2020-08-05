Cool start to the day Thursday

Morning lows will be in the 50s Thursday but the afternoon will be warmer than Wednesday. The Thursday warming trend will continue right into the weekend:

TONIGHT

Brrrr! Tonight will certainly be giving off those Fall vibes with a somewhat chilly night for the area. Temperatures overnight will drop toward the lower 50s by sunrise. Some of our low-lying, rural areas may be able to drop to as low as 50° by daybreak. Skies will be mostly clear through the night.

THURSDAY

After a cool early morning, a warming trend begins Thursday afternoon as highs approach 80°. Skies will be sunny in the morning and remain mostly sunny through the afternoon. Thursday night will be another cool night with just a few clouds around. Lows will drop to the upper 50s.

FRIDAY

We add a few more degrees to the afternoon high temperatures Friday. Expect some scattered clouds around in the morning and partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Dew points are going to rise a bit, climbing back into the 60s. This means you may feel a little bit of stickiness to the air. The added moisture will also come with a low chance for an isolated shower or storm trying to pop up during the afternoon. The risk is low but can’t be completely ruled out. Daytime highs will near the mid-80s. Skies clear out Friday night with lows falling to the lower 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ve got some great yardwork or pool days ahead this weekend. Saturday is looking mostly sunny and Sunday will have sunshine and some scattered clouds. Highs will continue warming, reaching the upper 80s by the end of the weekend.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.