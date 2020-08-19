Cool morning followed by a comfortable afternoon Wednesday

Wash the car, mow the lawn, dine al fresco -- Whatever you're looking to do, Wednesday will be a comfortable, beautiful day to do it. The rest of the workweek doesn't look too bad either:

TONIGHT

All is quiet overnight tonight and it will be a little cool. Skies will be clear and a little patchy fog is possible by morning. Overnight lows drop to the lower 50s with some rural areas having a chance at nearing upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Wash the car, mow the lawn, dine al fresco — Whatever you’re looking to do, Wednesday will be both a comfortable and beautiful day to do it. High pressure will have full control of our weather, keeping skies mainly sunny throughout the entire day. Dew points remain low so humidity isn’t a factor. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. Wednesday night will be another quiet and cool night. Skies will remain mainly clear and temperatures will be around 50° by daybreak Thursday.

THURSDAY

We add a few degrees to the afternoon high, but are looking at just as beautiful a day as Wednesday for the area. Skies will be mostly sunny for the Valley. Dew points remain low, keeping humidity levels comfy. Highs will rise to the lower 80s across the Valley. Thursday night won’t be as cool, but is still looking like a comfortable night. Expect a mostly clear overnight with lows in the middle to upper 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The heat and humidity will begin building back into the area Friday. The day will begin Sunny with some scattered clouds expected through the afternoon. A stray shower or storm is possible late Friday, mainly into the evening and south of Youngstown. The risk is low but not zero. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Dew points and humidity levels will continue creeping up for the Weekend. Currently, both days will have a risk for spotty rain and thunderstorms.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.