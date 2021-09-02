Cool morning, but a beautiful Thursday!

Cooler this morning. Clear skies, with temperatures in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Sunny skies Thursday, cool and less humid. High in the mid 70’s. Low dew points today, so you can walk

all day at the Canfield and Stoneboro Fairs!

Grab a hoodie heading to the YSU home opener tonight. Game time temperatures will range from upper 60’s at kickoff to 60° come end of the game. Lower 50’s and partly cloudy Thursday night.

Mostly sunny Friday. High in the mid 70’s.

Mostly clear Friday night, with a low in the mid to upper 50’s.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Upper 70’s and sunshine and clouds for Saturday.

Mid 60’s and isolated showers develop Saturday night.

Partly sunny with a chance for a few isolated showers Sunday. High in the upper 70’s.

Partly cloudy Sunday night. Low in the upper 50’s.

Upper 70’s Labor Day. Chance for a few isolated showers in the afternoon, partly sunny skies overall.

Low to mid 60’s Monday night with a chance for a few showers.

BACK TO SCHOOL NEXT WEEK

Isolated showers Tuesday, with a high in the mid 70’s.

Upper 50’s and cloudy Tuesday night.

Isolated shower chance Wednesday with a high in the mid 70’s.

Low 50’s and partly cloudy Wednesday night.

Partly sunny Thursday, high in the low to mid 50’s.