Cool Monday and becoming sunny

TONIGHTFriday ends much quieter than the day started. Clouds will start to break up a bit tonight with winds becoming light/calm overnight. Temperatures drop to the lower 40s by daybreak.

WEEKEND OUTLOOKSaturdaySaturday will be the nicer of the two days this weekend. We start the day with clouds breaking up for the region. We will have sunshine and scattered clouds into Saturday afternoon. Mild temperatures will return as highs jump back to the middle to upper 60s.