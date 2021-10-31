Cool down up ahead as we head in the work week

LOOKING AHEAD

Get ready for a big cool-down to kick off November. Monday comes with a few peeks of sunshine and highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures drop to the upper 40s for highs Tuesday with a chance for a few isolated showers and sprinkles. Wednesday will have the best chance for some showers around with much colder air moving into the region. Isolated showers and sprinkles are expected and some of those may mix with wet snow during the coldest parts of the day. Highs will be in the mid-40s Wednesday and lows will be around the freezing mark, in the lower 30s. Temperatures remain rather cool to end the week with mid-40s for highs and lower 30s for lows both Thursday and Friday. Both days will be mostly cloudy. A stray shower or isolated mix of rain and snow are possible Thursday.

