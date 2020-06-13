Cool days, chilly nights, and a few raindrops in the forecast this weekend:

TONIGHT

Temperatures turn chilly tonight, dipping down to the upper 40s to around 50°. Scattered clouds will develop overnight and some spotty showers are expected through the night and into Saturday morning. An isolated rumble of thunder is also possible.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday begins with a chance for some isolated morning showers or sprinkles and plenty of clouds around. The chance for rain ends by late-morning and skies will begin turning partly sunny. Clouds will continue clearing through the afternoon with skies becoming mostly sunny but temperatures will remain cool. Highs are expected to only reach the middle to upper 60s, around 10° below average for mid-June. The average high for the time of year is 77°.

Saturday Night:

Saturday night will be chilly and quiet. Skies will be mostly clear. Temperatures will drop toward the mid-40s by daybreak Sunday. That is also around 10° below average for mid-June. The average low for the time of year is 55°

Sunday

Sunday is also setting up to be a pretty nice day. It will remain cool with daytime highs around 70°. The morning begins with mostly sunny skies and the early afternoon is looking fairly sunny, too. Clouds will start to build into the region toward the evening and we will also have a chance for a few showers or sprinkles developing into the evening. The chance for spotty showers or sprinkles will continue Sunday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

The workweek begins with a chance for a few showers Monday. We will also start to slowly warm through the week. Highs Monday will be in the mid-70s, with temperatures climbing back into the 80s toward mid-week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.