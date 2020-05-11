Cool, breezy, with wintry mix or rain Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK
Chilly, with isolated light rain or flurries this morning. Temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s. Breezy, with wind chills in the upper 20’s. Occasional showers with flurries mixed in, mainly this morning. Mainly cloudy for the afternoon and breezy. Wind gusts up to 25 mph at times. High in the mid 40’s for a cooler Monday.
PINPOINT ALERT: FREEZE WARNING OR FROST ADVISORY
FREEZE WARNING FOR COLUMBIANA, MERCER & LAWRENCE COUNTIES
FROST ADVISORY FOR MAHONING AND TRUMBULL
Skies clear tonight and colder, low in the lower 30’s. Patchy frost likely tonight and early Tuesday. Low in the lower 30’s.
NICE BUT CHILLY TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Partly sunny and a high in the lower 50’s. Chilly, with patchy frost Tuesday night, low in the lower 30’s. Nice day for Wednesday, partly to mostly sunny and a high in the upper 50’s.
WARM BUT DAMP PATTERN SETTING UP LATE WEEK AND WEEKEND
Warmer Wednesday night, with increasing clouds and rain showers overnight. Low in the lower 40’s.
Scattered showers likely Thursday, but warmer. High in the upper 60’s.
Upper 50’s for Thursday night, with showers likely.
RAIN AND STORMS POSSIBLE FOR FRIDAY/FRIDAY NIGHT
Lower 70’s for Friday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Low to mid 50’s for Friday night, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.
CONTINUED MILD, ESPECIALLY SUNDAY
Occasional showers Saturday, high in the lower 70’s.
Upper 50’s Saturday night and on and off showers.
Mid to upper 70’s on Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lower 50’s Sunday night, with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Partly sunny with isolated shower chance Monday, high in the lower 70’s.
