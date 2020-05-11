Cool, breezy, with wintry mix or rain Monday

**PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT**Freeze Warnings have been issued for the entire region tonight into Saturday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s by Saturday morning, allowing for a hard freeze. If you have plants that have started to bloom and are sensitive to cold, consider covering them to prevent damage. Plants waiting to go into the ground or freshly planted are also susceptible to damage from the cold and should be covered or brought indoors if possible. There are additional chances for frost and freezing conditions through early next week.

TONIGHTTemperatures approach record lows tonight, dropping to the upper 20s. The record low Saturday is 28° set in 1983 and we will have a good shot at tying or breaking that record. A Freeze Warning has been issued for the area due to the below freezing temperatures and the risk for damage to blooming landscaping and gardens. Winds will be blustery through the night, allowing for wind chills as low as upper teens by morning. We will also watch for scattered lake-effect snow showers and flurries. The best chance for snow looks to be before sunrise and through Saturday morning.