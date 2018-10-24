Cool and mainly cloudy Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Cool this morning, with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Partly cloudy.

Mainly cloudy with an isolated sprinkle or light rain at times today. High in the mid-40s.

PATCHY FROST POSSIBLE THURSDAY MORNING

Cloudy and cool tonight. Low around 30°. High pressure moves across the Great Lakes, bringing mostly sunny skies into the afternoon Thursday.

CLOUDY WITH RAIN RISK INTO FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy skies Friday as a storm system from the southwest comes closer to the area. Chance for a shower into the evening.

DAMP WEEKEND

Saturday looks damp with showers likely. High in the mid to upper 40s. As this system moves out, we’ll be watching for another storm system to come in from the northwest. This system will bring colder air for the beginning of the week. We might have some dry weather for the first part of Sunday but the next storm will quickly close in, bringing scattered rain into Sunday afternoon and evening.

HALLOWEEN LOOKS CHILLY BUT DRY

As of right now, we’ll have unseasonably cool temperatures for Halloween. High only in the mid to upper 40s and partly sunny. Temperatures in the lower 40s for the heart of trick or treat hours.

For trick or treat times in your community, click HERE.