Cool and comfortable night ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

A cooler night ahead than what we have seen in recent weeks. In fact only 8 days since summer began 24 days ago have seen low temperatures under 60 degrees. Tonight should be the ninth as temperatures are forecast to dip into the mid to upper 50s to start the day on Tuesday.

We are in the midst of a dry stretch of weather through the area. Plenty of sunshine will be around for the day Tuesday into Wednesday this week. Temperatures will climb from the low 80s on Tuesday into the middle 80s on Wednesday.

The chance of rain and storms begins to increase as we go into the overnight hours on Wednesday into the day Thursday.

Heat and humidity back in the forecast as we get into the latter half of the week through next weekend.