(WYTV)

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Sweater weather today. Mostly cloudy and upper 40’s this morning.

Cloudy with some sunny breaks today. High in the low to mid 60’s.

Partly cloudy and chilly tonight, low in the mid 40’s.



WARMER TUESDAY, RAIN MID TO LATE WEEK

Partly sunny and warmer Tuesday, high in the low to mid 70’s.

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night with a slight sprinkle chance.

Low in the low to mid 50’s.

Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening Wednesday. High in the mid to upper 70’s.

Showers likely Wednesday night, low in the mid to upper 50’s.

Showers and thunderstorms likely Thursday, high in the upper 70’s.

Showers and storms likely Thursday night. Low in the lower 50’s.



COOL FRIDAY, TRENDING WARMER THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Cooler with scattered showers Friday. High in the lower 70’s.

Lower 50’s and cloudy Friday night.

Cloudy with a chance for an isolated shower Saturday. High in the mid 70’s.

Clearing Saturday night, low in the low to mid 50’s.

Warmer Sunday, high in the mid 80’s.

Mostly clear and warm Sunday night, low in the low to mid 60’s.

Mostly sunny Monday, high in the mid 80’s.