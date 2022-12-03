RADAR AND SATELLITE

TEMPERATURES AND WINDS

FUTURE TRACKER

It will be colder tonight with temperatures falling into the low 20s for morning lows. Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight. Sunday will be a cold day with highs in the upper 30s. Skies will become mostly sunny. Skies remain mostly clear Sunday night with lows in the mid 20s. Monday will be warmer with increasing clouds and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TONIGHT

SUNDAY

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Monday will have sunshine with increasing clouds into the evening. Highs reach the mid to upper 40s. The next chance for showers comes Tuesday with highs in the middle 40s. The chance for showers continues Wednesday with temperatures in the low 50s for highs. Temperatures drop to the upper-40s for highs Thursday with a chance for an isolated shower. Next Friday is looking mostly cloudy with a chance for rain or showers and highs in the lower 40s. Next Saturday is looking mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s.