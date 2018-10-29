Cool and breezy Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Early morning rain and breezy. Rain is intermittent and light. Temperatures in the lower 40s. Not much of a warm-up today, mid-40s for the high and breezy. Rain chance drops into the afternoon.

TUESDAY WARM-UP

After a chilly morning in the mid-30s, we’ll warm up into the afternoon with winds out of the south. High near 60°.

WET BUT MILD FOR HALLOWEEN

A storm will swing east into the Great Lakes for Wednesday. Rain set to begin early morning during Daybreak. Rain will be on and off for much of the day and evening for trick or treating. Temperatures around 60°. Have an umbrella as you take the kids for candy. Mild though — mid-50s for prime trick or treating hours.

SHOWERS CONTINUE WITH STALLED FRONT THURSDAY

A storm will track into the Great Lakes for Thursday along a stalled frontal boundary. This will keep us wet for Thursday and Thursday evening.

COOLING INTO FRIDAY

Lake-enhanced shower chance for Friday, with cooler weather. High in the lower 50s.

CHILLY SATURDAY MORNING

Temperatures in the mid-30s into Saturday morning. High only reaching 50°.

FALL BACK SATURDAY NIGHT

We return to standard time this weekend. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back an hour before going to bed Saturday night into Sunday morning. It’s also a good time to check batteries for smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

For hour-by-hour weather, click HERE.