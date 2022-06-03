RADAR AND SATELLITE: Plan for a mostly clear night tonight. Temps will be cool to start your Saturday but we will have lots of sunshine through the morning. Skies will be mostly sunny through the afternoon. Saturday night stays quiet and dry with mostly clear skies. A warm front pushes through the area into Sunday. That will bring warming temperatures for the second part of the weekend. The front comes with a few scattered clouds but we will also have a decent amount of sunshine.



TEMPERATURES: We will have another cool night with lows in the upper 40s to around 50. Saturday will also be a bit on the cool side with lower 70s for highs.



EVENING OUTLOOK: Clouds will be clearing this evening. Temperatures drop into the 50s by 11P.



DAYBREAK OUTLOOK: Plan for a chilly start with lots of sunshine. Morning lows will be in the upper 40s to around 50.



STRAIGHT AHEAD: Another cold front comes early next week and will keep things a bit cooler in the region. That system will come with more rain and the risk of thunderstorms. I’ll have the timing of when rain returns ahead.



TROUBLE TRACKER: Cool temperatures for the night are the only variable on the trouble tracker list.



7-DAY OUTLOOK: We warm back to near 80 Sunday with partly sunny skies. Monday will be in the lower 80s with partly sunny skies and a chance for showers and t-storms into the afternoon and evening. Tuesday comes with scattered rain and t-storms. Highs will be in the lower 70s. Wednesday is looking partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. A few showers or storms are possible by Wednesday evening and likely Wednesday night. Thursday will be in the mid-70s with the chance for some showers and storms returning. Isolated showers are also possible on Friday with cool temps continuing. Highs will be in the lower to mid-70s.