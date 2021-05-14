Comfortable weekend temps and chance for a few showers: Here’s when to watch for rain

This weekend will be much better than last weekend with warmer temperatures. A few showers are possible this weekend but a washout isn't expected -- Here's when to watch for rain:

TONIGHT

Once again, skies will be mainly clear and starry overnight. Expect a slightly warmer overnight. Low temperatures will be around 40°.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Another beautiful day as the weekend begins. Saturday will start off sunny with some scattered afternoon clouds popping up again. It will be comfortable and warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Saturday Night

Saturday night is looking much warmer overnight. We will have a few clouds around but remain dry much of the night. Lows will be in the middle to upper 40s by daybreak. The chance for showers does start to come up a bit toward morning with a few stray showers possible.

Sunday

Sunday will have a lot more clouds around compared to the last few days. We will still have periods of at least partly sunny skies but will also have the chance for a few showers. Isolated showers or a couple thunderstorms are possible, especially during the afternoon into the early evening. Highs will be around 70°. Rain chances fade into Sunday evening with scattered clouds around. While skies may clear out overnight, clouds will be increasing toward Monday morning. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances continue to lessen Monday with the storm we have been watching trending further south. A cloudier day is likely, but most of the rain misses our area with only a slight chance for a showers south of Youngstown. We will be monitoring the track of this storm, and if the southward trend continues, we may be able to pull rain chances out of the forecast altogether Monday. Temperatures will be turning even warmer heading into the middle and end of next week. By the end of the week, we will be around 80°. The added warmth comes with an up-tick in humidity and rain chances.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.