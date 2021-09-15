Comfortable Thursday ahead, heat building back in for the final days of Summer

TONIGHT

The last of the rain showers end early this evening. Clouds will start breaking up after sunset with some clearing into the night. As the clouds thin out and temperatures start dropping, our chances for seeing some fog will start rising. Areas of fog are expected into the overnight and morning commute Thursday. Pockets of dense fog are possible. Temperatures will be cooler with lows in the mid-50s. It will also be less humid as dew points drop off into the 50s overnight.

THURSDAY

We start the day cooler with areas of morning fog. Fog may be dense in spots and will clear out through the morning, giving way to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s and dew points stay low, so it will feel comfortable all day long. Thursday night comes with a few clouds around and temperatures falling to the upper 50s to around 60°.

FRIDAY

We head right back to feeling like summer Friday. Expect lots of sunshine through the day with some scattered clouds around. We will have a warmer afternoon with lower to near mid-80s for highs. Dew points will start rising back into the 60s, so you may start noticing that summertime stickiness by the evening. We are also going to have to keep an eye out for an isolated shower or a stray thunderstorm. The chance at precipitation is very low with very limited moisture to work with; however, the moisture levels look a little better into eastern Mercer county. The best chance at a shower will be across the Ohio border into Pennsylvania, but the risk remains very low. That said, if any rain can develop, it is possibly heading into the early evening as high school football begins. We will keep an eye out into the evening. If a shower does develop, it would dissipate into the late evening. Friday night will be a tad warmer and a tad more humid with a few clouds around. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

These are the final days of Summer 2021 with autumn set to begin on Wednesday, but it will be feeling more like early to mid-summer. The rest of the forecast period is looking like highs in the 80s and a lot of sunshine, too. We will be in the mid-80s and a tad humid both Saturday and Sunday. There is a chance for a stray shower or storm on Saturday. Sunday is looking mostly sunny and dry. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the middle to upper 80s with some sun both days. The next substantial chance for rain and storms is looking like Wednesday as the next cold front enters the region.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.