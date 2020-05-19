Comfortable temperatures Tuesday, slightly cooler Wednesday

Tuesday isn't looking as warm as as today but will still be a comfortable day. Here's an update on the week ahead:

TONIGHT

Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with a sprinkle possible. The best chance for seeing a shower will be along the western edge of our viewing area. Temperatures will be comfortable overnight with lows settling into the mid-50s.

TUESDAY

Tuesday is a close call for rain showers for the area. Much like today, there is a much greater threat for rain to our west and southwest. A stray shower or an isolated rumble of thunder can’t be completely ruled out but the chance is slim. Most of the day will just feature scattered clouds and seasonably temperatures with highs in the lower 70s.

Tuesday night is looking a little bit cooler. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight. Low temperatures drop to the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday is also looking like a mainly dry day with only a slim chance for an isolated shower. The bigger story Wednesday is looking like the cooler temperatures. Highs are only expected to reach the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Clouds will clear out a bit Wednesday night, setting us up for what is looking like the coolest night of the forecast period. Thankfully, our coolest night is only dropping to the upper 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We are looking at slightly better chances for showers or some thunderstorms for the end of the workweek. Both Thursday and Friday are looking like a better threat of hit or miss showers and storms. Temperatures will also climb back into the 70s after the cooler day Wednesday. By the weekend, it is looking like we are setting up for a stretch of days with highs around to above 80°.

