Comfortable temperatures Thursday, heat builds back this weekend

TONIGHT

A much quieter and cooler evening tonight. Skies will continue clearing out and temperatures drop fast after sunset. We will already be in the upper 50s in spots by 11 p.m. The overnight lows will be in the middle to lower 50s with pockets of fog likely.

THURSDAY

Thursday is shaping up to be a pretty nice day. The morning begins with some fog but skies will be mostly sunny once that burns off. We will keep the sun throughout the day, with a few scattered clouds around for the afternoon. It will be comfortable with dew points staying low. Highs will be in the upper 70s. We are also looking at the smoky haze we dealt with earlier this week becoming less of a factor for the area. The pattern Thursday will keep most of the smoke well west of the Valley. We will continue to monitor the smoke plume as it may return heading into the weekend.

Quiet weather will continue Thursday night. Skies will be partly to mostly clear Thursday night. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY

Expect a few more clouds around Friday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs around 80°. There is a slight chance at a stray afternoon shower or storm to pop up but it will be a struggle with drier air still in place through the region. Any isolated showers that can develop fade into the evening. Expect a few scattered clouds around Friday night with lows in the lower 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday will be warmer and a bit more humid with highs in the mid-80s. There will be a low chance for an isolated shower or a storm to pop up in the afternoon. The better chance for some weekend rain and storms will be Sunday. Expect a round of scattered downpours and thunderstorms Sunday, along with some peeks of sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. Temperatures continue warming next week, returning to the middle to upper 80s into the week.

