Comfortable Friday followed by increasing temperatures, dew points, and rain chances this weekend

TONIGHT

Another comfortably cool and quiet night ahead. Dew points remain low so no mugginess to deal with overnight. We will have a few clouds around and lows dropping to the middle 50s by sunrise.

FRIDAY

Friday will be a decent day across the area. Dry air remains across the region so we will have another dry day. Expect a few more clouds around Friday with partly sunny to occasional mostly cloudy skies. It will be just a shade warmer with highs around 80°. Dew points remain at comfortable levels throughout the day. Friday night will also have some scattered clouds around. While most of the night is dry, we are going to begin having to watch for a stray shower or two by sunrise. Lows will be a tad warmer in the lower 60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Temperatures and dew points begin jumping Saturday. By the late afternoon we will have dew points back in the middle to upper 60s, making it feel much more humid across the Valley. The uptick in humidity comes with warmer temperatures as highs jump to the middle 80s. Skies will be partly sunny through the day with periods of mostly cloudy skies. We will also have a slight jump in rain chances. While it won’t be a washout, a few morning sprinkles are possible. A few additional isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon through the early evening.

Saturday Night

Saturday night will be a warm and humid night. Lows will be in the upper 60s. While some clouds clear out Saturday evening, clouds increase overnight into Sunday morning. We will be watching for rain and storms to our north that move toward the Valley through the overnight. We will have a chance for some rain and storms before sunrise and continuing into Sunday morning.

Sunday

Sunday is going to be the wetter day of the two this weekend. It is looking like two windows for some rain and storms, one early in the day and the other in the afternoon. A round of showers and thunderstorms will approach the Valley through the night, arriving early in the morning. If these showers can hold together, we will have some wet weather through the morning and a lot of clouds to kick off the day. Those clouds will try to break into the early afternoon, allowing temperatures to heat up into the mid-80s. The added sun and heat will aid in additional spotty showers or storms trying to develop for Sunday afternoon.

Rain chances will start to fade Sunday evening and the overnight will be pretty quiet. Expect a decrease in clouds into the overnight with lows in the middle to lower 60s by daybreak Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will remain warm early next week with middle to upper 80s for highs. The early part of the week also continues to look dry. Rain chances start climbing again mid-week with isolated showers and storms possible Wednesday and some spotty rain and storms expected Thursday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.