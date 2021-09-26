Comfortable and sunny week ahead

Sunday

A beautiful and seasonable end to our weekend is ahead. Average highs are in the lower 70s for this time of year. Temperatures Sunday will warm to the lower 70s for afternoon highs. It is shaping up to be a beautiful day overall. Expect a light breeze with a mix of sunshine and a few scattered clouds. Clouds will be on the increase again Sunday night and temperatures won’t be as cool with lows in the mid-50s by daybreak Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We are looking at a temperature spike toward the middle 70s Monday. Expect a more clouds than sun kind of day Monday with a chance for a couple passing showers. An area of high pressure builds in toward the middle of the week and will pull in some cooler air compared to Monday. Tuesday will be in the lower 70s with lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 60s next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. All three days are looking dry with some sunshine.

