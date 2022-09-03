Well, the time has finally come! College football is back as many teams across the country are starting their seasons. That includes Youngstown State University who is starting their season today with a home game. Let’s see how the weather is shaping up for the big weekend.

Youngstown State University vs. Duquesne

WHEN: 2:00 PM

WHERE: Stambaugh Stadium in Youngstown, OH

WEATHER: Mostly cloudy conditions expected for the game with temperatures in the mid 80s at kickoff. It will feel a little more humid outside compared to the past couple of days and there will be a slight chance for a shower or storm however, rainfall is not likely.

Forecast for the football game today between Youngstown State University and Duquesne. Kickoff is at 2 PM at Stambaugh Stadium.

Mount Union vs. Defiance

WHEN: 1:30 PM

WHERE: Kehres Stadium Alliance, Ohio

Weather: Temperatures will be a little cooler at kickoff with a temperature of 83, but similar overall to the YSU forecast. Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 80s and warm/muggy conditions. There is an isolated chance for a shower or storm, but rainfall is not likely.

Forecast for the football game today between Mount Union and Defiance. Kickoff is at 1:30 PM at Kehres Stadium in Alliance, Ohio.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

WHEN: 7:30 PM

WHERE: The Horseshoe Columbus, Ohio

WEATHER: Unfortunately, there will be chances for showers and thunderstorms throughout this game. It will not rain the entire game, but if a storm pops up in Columbus then some of the rain could be heavy and cause delays to the game. I recommend bringing a rain poncho and a hat to the game. It will be warm and muggy with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Forecast for the game between Ohio State and Notre Dame. The game will be at the Horseshoe in Columbus, Ohio at 7:30 PM.

Akron played on Thursday night and Kent State plays at Washington in Seattle, so no weather report for those teams. However, I will be writing weather reports every week for the college football season.

Good luck to your team and rejoice that college football is back!