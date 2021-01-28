THURSDAY OUTLOOK
It’s colder this morning, with temperatures in the teens and a wind chill in the upper single-digits. Isolated flurries or snow showers are possible at times today, with little, if any, accumulation. The high is in the low- to mid-20s.
LIGHT SNOW TONIGHT AND COLD
There’s a chance of an isolated snow shower tonight, with a low in the mid-to upper-teens.
ANOTHER COLD DAY FRIDAY WITH ISOLATED LIGHT SNOW
The high is in the mid-20s Friday with a chance for a few flurries or snow shower.
CLOUDY SATURDAY AND STORM ARRIVES FOR SUNDAY INTO MONDAY
Temperatures in the upper-teens are expected Friday night, and it will be mostly cloudy.
Scattered clouds and sun are expected Saturday, as it warms up a bit, with temperatures in the upper-20s.
Temperatures in the low- to mid-20s are expected Saturday night, with mostly cloudy skies.
Snow showers will develop Sunday with a chance for a wintry mix and a high in the low- to mid-30s.
Temperatures in the upper-20s and scattered snow are likely for Sunday night. Accumulations are likely.
SNOW SHOWERS FOR FIRST HALF OF THE WEEK
Scattered snow Monday and a high in the lower-30s is expected. Temperatures fall to the mid-20s with occasional snow showers Monday night and later drop to the mid-20s.
Scattered snow showers are in the forecast Tuesday, with a high in the lower-30s.
It’s expected to be colder into Wednesday morning, with a low in the upper-teens.
SUNSHINE AND CLOUDS MID-WEEK
There is a chance for a few snow showers Wednesday with sun and clouds and a high around 30°. The low will likely be in the middle-teens Wednesday night and cloudy.
Partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-30s are in the forecast for Thursday.
Coldest air of the season expected soon, with occasional snow showers Thursday
The coldest air of the season is expected over the next few days
THURSDAY OUTLOOK