Coldest air of the season expected soon, with occasional snow showers Thursday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOKCloudy and temperatures in the mid to upper 20s this morning. Roads are fine, but there are still some icy patches in parking lots and sidewalks. Cloudy for today and we'll only make it into the lower 30s.

ISOLATED SNOW SHOWERS AND COLDERChance for isolated snow showers tonight, with a low in the upper teens.Cold to end the week. Thursday high in the mid 20s and isolated snow showers or flurries.Mid to upper teens for Thursday night with a few snow showers.Chance for isolated snow and a high only in the low to mid 20s Friday.Cold Friday night in the middle teens with isolated flurries.

SLIGHTLY WARMER SATURDAY, SNOW SHOWER CHANCE SUNDAYPartly sunny Saturday with a high in the mid to upper 20s.Lower 20s Saturday night and cloudy.Warming into the low to mid 30s Sunday with a chance for snow showers.Slight chance for freezing drizzle for brief period. Mid 20s with isolated snow showers Sunday night.

SEASONAL NEXT WEEKLow to mid 30s for Monday with isolated snow shower chance. Isolated snow showers Monday night and a low in the low to mid 20s.Lower 30s for Tuesday with a chance for light snow at times.Cloudy and low of 20° into Wednesday morning.Scattered clouds and a high in the low to mid 30s for Wednesday.