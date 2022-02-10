Colder with light snow Thursday

(WYTV)
THURSDAY OUTLOOK
Mid 30’s this morning with a dusting of light snow or light rain or drizzle. Temperatures settle in the lower 30’s today. Light snow at times, less than an inch. Mostly cloudy and mid 20’s tonight.
WARMING AGAIN FRIDAY BEFORE ARCTIC COLD ARRIVES
Early morning snow showers mixing and turning to rain showers in the afternoon. Warming into the lower 40’s.
Rain or snow showers Friday night, low in the upper 20’s and breezy.
Snow showers Saturday morning, mainly cloudy in the afternoon.
Early day high in the lower 30’s and falling into the lower 20’s into the afternoon.
Partly cloudy and cold Saturday night, low just below 10°.
Partly sunny and cold Sunday, high around 20°.
Low in the middle single-digits into Monday morning and partly cloudy.
DRY AND COLD FOR EARLY WEEK
Scattered clouds and sun Monday, high in the lower 20’s.
Low in the middle single-digits into Tuesday morning and partly cloudy.
High Tuesday around 30°. Not as cold Tuesday night, lower 20’s.
WARMEST TEMPS SINCE JANUARY FIRST FOR MIDDLE TO LATE WEEK
Last time we had a 50°+ day was New Year’s Day (55°)
A major warm up comes mid week. High around 50° Wednesday and partly sunny.
Low in the mid 30’s Wednesday night and partly cloudy.
High in the low to mid 50’s Thursday with scattered afternoon rain showers.