RIVER OUTLOOK



FLOOD WARNING STILL IN EFFECT AROUND THE MAHONING RIVER in YOUNGSTOWN, WARREN, LEAVITTSBURG AND EAGLE CREEK.

But the flood stage projection has dropped at those locations.

16.5′ for Youngstown that’s down from 20 ft. from Thursday.

10′ for WARREN that’s down from around 13′ from Thursday.

12.6′ for LEAVITTSBURG that’s down from around 16′ from Thursday.

13.3′ for Eagle Creek at Phalanax Station for just under moderate flood risk.



FRIDAY OUTLOOK



FLOOD WARNING FOR MAHONING COUNTY UNTIL 11am.



Be alert for ponding on roads and slick spots from light snow overnight. Temperatures much colder, upper teens and blustery. Wind chills in the lower teens.

Cloudy, then becoming partly sunny this afternoon. High in the mid 20’s.



SNOW LIKELY INTO DAYBREAK SATURDAY



Isolated snow showers with a dusting overnight. Low in the upper teens. Early snow showers Saturday, cloudy afternoon. High around 30°. Light accumulation of an inch or less.



WARMING UP SUNDAY AND MONDAY



Partly cloudy and cold Saturday night, low in the middle teens.

Mostly sunny and warmer into Sunday, high in the mid 40’s.

Warmer in the lower 30’s Sunday night.

Partly cloudy skies. Partly sunny and mild Monday, high in the lower 50’s.



RAIN MOVES IN MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY



Mid 30’s for Monday night, rain likely to move in overnight.

Scattered showers for Tuesday. High in the lower 50’s.

Mid 40’s and rain tapering off late Tuesday night.



COOLING WEDNESDAY, WINTRY MIX LATE WEEK



Cloudy and low to mid 40’s Wednesday with isolated rain/snow mix chance.

Low around 20° into Thursday morning and cloudy.

Mostly cloudy and seasonal in the low to mid 30’s.

Low in the lower 20’s and chance for a few flurries.

Upper 30’s and a wintry mix chance next Friday.