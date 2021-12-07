Colder with cloudy skies Tuesday

(WYTV)

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Much colder this morning. Partly cloudy and frosty, with temperatures in the lower 20’s and wind chills in the middle teens. A cold day today, with increasing clouds. High in the upper 20’s.



SNOW SHOWERS DEVELOP TONIGHT AND EARLY WEDNESDAY

Chance for scattered snow showers tonight. A dusting possible. Low in the low 20’s.

Lower 30’s Wednesday, with chance for mainly morning light snow. Cloudy skies overall.

Chance for snow flurries Wednesday night, cold in the upper teens.



WARMING UP LATE WEEK

Mid 30’s and mainly cloudy skies for Thursday.

Cloudy and lower 30’s for a warmer night Thursday night.

A push of warmer air arrives Friday. High in the low to mid 50’s with isolated rain showers.

Rain showers continue Friday night in the warm air. Low in the mid to upper 50’s.



WARM AND WET SATURDAY, COLDER SUNDAY

Even warmer on Saturday. High in the lower 60’s with rain showers likely.

Colder Saturday night and Sunday. Low Saturday night in the lower 30’s and rain mixing with snow showers. Chance for rain showers on Sunday, high in the mid 30’s.

Mostly cloudy Sunday night and a low in the mid to upper 20’s.



QUIET AND SEASONAL MONDAY AND TUESDAY

Partly sunny and lower 40’s Monday.

Low around 30° Monday night and partly cloudy.

Partly sunny and mid 40’s next Tuesday.