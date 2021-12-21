Colder Wednesday ahead, a few snowflakes in the forecast

TONIGHT

Clouds increase overnight as a cold front sweeps through the area. The colder air that follows will try to fire up the lake effect machine toward morning. We will have a chance for a few spotty snow showers as we get closer to daybreak Wednesday. Temperatures will fall to the mid-20s for lows and winds pick up, becoming brisk by sunrise. Wind chills will start dropping toward the teens at times by sunrise.

WEDNESDAY

We start the day with some spotty snow showers around the Valley. A few bursts of snow that can drop visibility are possible during the morning commute. Our chances for snow will start to fall through the afternoon with only a few isolated flurries expected through the afternoon. This storm system will bring a chance for, at most, a dusting to a light coating of snow in spots. It will be cold enough for snow to stick so we will have to keep an eye on roads Wednesday morning. Any bursts of more moderate snowfall can lead to a quick and brief slickening of the roadways.

The chance for snow fades through the afternoon with peeks of sunshine. A brisk wind will be in place all day long. Highs will be in the lower 30s but wind chills will be between 15° and 25° throughout the day. Clouds will continue clearing out into Wednesday night and winds will start to come down a bit. Lows will drop toward the lower 20s but wind chills in the teens remain possible.

THURSDAY

Thursday starts off dry with a little morning sunshine. Clouds increase into the afternoon as a warm front approaches the Valley. We will have a chance for a few snow showers or a mix of rain and snow Thursday afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will reach the mid-30s for highs. With readings at or slightly above freezing through the afternoon, slick travel is not a concern at this time. That said, we will have to pay attention to the temperatures when the precipitation starts. If temperatures underperform and are at or slightly below freezing, we may be able to see a few slick spots on lesser traveled, secondary roads or bridges and overpasses. We will keep an eye on this.

The chance for precipitation fades into the late evening with a partly to mostly cloudy night. Temperatures aren’t going to move much Thursday night. Lows will be in the lower 30s into daybreak Christmas Eve.

CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS DAY OUTLOOK

Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve will start off dry and is shaping up to be a more clouds than sun kind of day. We will be watching a storm system approaching the region through the day and will find ourselves on the warm side of that system. Temperatures will be slow to climb but will reach the lower to mid-40s by the end of the day. Also climbing will be rain chances. We will start looking for showers developing into the evening with rain likely into the night.

Christmas Eve Night

Santa will be wearing a raincoat as he makes his stops on the rooftops of the Valley. Rain is likely with mild temperatures. Instead of falling temperatures, we will see a slow rise in overnight readings, climbing from the lower 40s to the middle to upper 40s by daybreak Christmas morning.

Christmas Day

While you won’t need your warmest sweater, you may need some trash bags or umbrellas to keep any traveling, wrapped gifts from getting a little wet. Christmas Day is looking warm and wet for the Valley. Skies will be cloudy throughout much of the day. Scattered showers will be ongoing in the morning and continue into the afternoon and evening. We will be well above average for temperatures with highs around 50°.

LOOKING AHEAD

The overall pattern will remain rather stormy after Christmas with several more bouts of showers or rain/snow showers expected. Kwanzaa kicks off Sunday with a chance for a mix of some rain and snow showers. It isn’t looking as warm but still warmer than average with highs in the lower to mid-40s. Temperatures fall to the lower 40s Monday which is still above average. We will have another chance for a few showers. Temperatures stay in the lower 40s Tuesday with another chance for a mix of rain and snow.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.