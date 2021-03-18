Colder tonight with a chilly and blustery Friday ahead

Friday will look nice from inside but won't feel so nice when you step out and are greeted by colder air and brisk winds. Weather improves as spring begins Saturday:

TONIGHT

Showers will taper off early tonight but may mix with a few snowflakes just before ending. Winds will continue to pick up through the evening and stay elevated overnight. Gusts up to 35MPH are possible overnight. It will turn much colder tonight with lows falling into the middle 20s. The brisk wind will drive down wind chills as the colder air builds in, dropping them to as low as around 10° – 15° by daybreak. The overcast skies will also clear out as clouds decrease toward morning.

FRIDAY

Friday is going to be one of those days where it will look deceivingly nice from indoors but isn’t going to feel as nice when you step outdoors. Skies will become mostly sunny early in the day, but it will remain blustery throughout the day. Highs will only make it to around 40°. The colder air, combined with blustery winds, will lead to wind chills between 25° to 35° during the day. Winds will start to come down into Friday evening and we will have another cold night ahead. Lows return to the middle 20s under clear skies.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Spring officially begins Saturday and the memo was definitely received. Though the morning will be cold, temperatures will surge all the way to the middle 50s for daytime highs. It will be a beautiful day overall with mainly sunny skies.

Sunday Night

A quiet and dry night ahead Saturday. Skies will remain clear. It will turn chilly with lows falling back to the middle 20s.

Sunday

Even better weather is ahead Sunday. It will be another dry and sunny day. The warm-up continues with highs reaching the lower 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will continue warming early next week with more sun and dry weather Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures jump to the middle 60s Monday and flirt with upper 60s Tuesday. We stay mild into the middle and latter part of the week but will begin seeing rain chances rise. A few showers are possible Wednesday with a better chance for rain expected Thursday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.