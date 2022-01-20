Colder Thursday, with lake effect snow squalls at times

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Be alert for areas of black ice this morning. It will be much colder this morning. We’re in the upper teens to lower-20s. It’s the warmest we’ll be today.

Light lake effect snow showers are possible today with a dusting to an inch. Watch for visibility drop-offs at times.

Mainly cloudy and cold. We’ll be in the upper teens most of the day, falling into the middle teens by 5 p.m.



FRIGID TONIGHT AND FRIDAY NIGHT

Cloudy tonight and bitter cold. Low dropping to around zero. Winds will be light, so wind chills will only drop into the -3° to -5° range for Friday morning.

Sunny and cold Friday, high in the upper teens.

Bitter cold and clear Friday night, low dropping to -5° into Saturday morning. It’s as cold as we’ve been since January 2019.



TEMPERATURES WARMING SLIGHTLY FOR THE WEEKEND

Sunny skies Saturday and a little warmer. High in the middle-20s.

Not as frigid Saturday night, low in the lower teens.

High in the mid-20s Sunday with a chance for afternoon snow showers.

Dipping just below 10° into Monday morning with flurries.



SEASONAL EARLY WEEK, TURNING COLDER LATE WEEK

High Monday 30° with a few flurries. Low in the upper-20s Monday night and mostly cloudy.

Tuesday, we start around 30° with temperatures falling through the day as another punch of arctic air moves in Tuesday night.

The low Tuesday night is back in the mid-single digits.

It will be mostly cloudy with a chance for flurries Wednesday. High in the mid to upper teens.

Low around 2° into Thursday morning and partly cloudy.

Partly sunny and a high in the middle teens for Thursday.