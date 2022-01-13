Colder temps returning and an update on weekend storm, snow potential

**PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT**

We are tracking a large winter storm with the potential for major impacts on travel for the Valley late this weekend. Heavy snow is looking increasingly more likely for the area. The storm system arrives late Sunday. Click “PLAY” on the video above or scroll down to the weekend outlook for more details on this storm.

TONIGHT

Cloudy skies continue tonight with occasional showers or sprinkles. As temps fall, any rain in the area mixes over to snow. Little accumulation is expected outside of a slight chance for a dusting on grassy surfaces. Lows will drop into the upper 20s so a few icy spots aren’t out of the question by daybreak Friday.

FRIDAY

Plan for colder temperatures returning to wrap the workweek. Highs Friday will be around 30°. Skies remain mainly cloudy through much of the day. A few passing flurries are possible, mainly in the morning. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Friday night. Temperatures will turn much colder with lows falling to the mid-teens.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday will be cold but uneventful. We will have partly sunny skies. Highs only make it to the lower 20s. Winds won’t be too strong but there will be enough of a breeze to keep wind chills in the teens for much of the day.

Saturday Night

Saturday night will also be uneventful for the area. Skies will be partly to mostly clear. Temperatures will be cold. Lows drop to the lower teens by daybreak Sunday.

Sunday

All eyes are on Sunday as a large storm approaches from the south. The arrival won’t be until the evening so we will still have a decent day overall. Skies start off mostly to partly sunny with increasing clouds through the afternoon. Highs will be around 30°. Skies become cloudy around sunset and snow chances will start climbing into the evening.

Update on Sunday Night Winter Storm

We are starting to see more consensus in the available data on how this storm system is going to play out. It continues to look quite impactful for the Valley, trending toward model agreement on the heavier snowfall scenario. The track of this storm system is something we will be watching closely but current indications are for a swath of moderate to heavy snow over the area or very close to the Valley. It is still too soon to pinpoint specific snowfall ranges as a lot could change, including a shift in the track, a strengthening of an area of low pressure along the east coast that could pull the better dynamics away from the Valley, or a slight jump in overhead temperatures in the atmosphere causing a little mixing of the precipitation. At this time, we are confident that it is going to be a very impactful storm system for the region and plowable snow is looking likely. But the exact placement of the heaviest snowfall remains in question. Below are some probabilities for potential accumulation totals in the Valley.

PROBABILITY OF ACCUMULATION SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING

Chance of 1″ of snow: 99%

Chance of 3″ of snow: 95%

Chance of 6″ of snow: 80%

Chance of 8″ of snow: 65%

Chance of 12+” of snow: 50%

POTENTIAL FOR MAJOR TRAVEL IMPACTS

7PM Sunday – 12AM Monday: Possible

12AM Monday – 6AM Monday: Likely

6AM Monday – 12PM Monday: Likely

12PM Monday – 6PM Monday: Possible

LOOKING AHEAD

Snow will be ongoing Monday morning as the large storm system exits the region. It may take a while to clear roads, but snow will lighten up into Monday afternoon. Highs for the day will be around 30°. The chance for a few snow showers and flurries will continue Tuesday with highs staying around 30°. We have a chance for a mix of a little rain and snow Wednesday. More cold is expected late next week with highs falling to around 20° Thursday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.