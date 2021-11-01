Colder temperatures moving in, a few snowflakes in the forecast

TONIGHT

We will have a lot of clouds around tonight with a small chance at a stray shower or a sprinkle tonight. Winds will become a bit brisk toward morning as temperatures drop to the mid-30s.

TUESDAY

Expect scattered clouds throughout your Election Day with a brisk westerly wind through the day. It won’t be as warm with highs only reaching the mid-40s. During the day we will be monitoring the snowbelt where scattered showers are expected. Those daytime showers will be primarily north of our area, into Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, and Crawford counties. However, a few showers may be able to graze northern Trumbull and Mercer counties during the daytime hours.

The chance at seeing rain comes up into Tuesday evening. Scattered showers will start pushing further south into Trumbull and Mercer counties. A few showers are also possible into Mahoning and Columbiana counties, though the bulk of the precipitation will be north of Interstate 80. As temperatures drop, rain will start mixing with snow. A changeover to mainly snow showers is expected into the overnight and a slushy coating to an isolated 1″ may occur in northern Trumbull and Mercer counties. Little travel impacts are expected through a few slick secondary roads aren’t completely out of the question. Lows will fall to the lower 30s with a brisk breeze taking wind chills into the 20s at times.

WEDNESDAY

A scattered mix of rain and snow will be ongoing Wednesday morning with a slushy coating of snow possible in areas north of Youngstown. We will continue seeing occasional snow showers, mixing with rain, through the morning. Precipitation changes over to all rain for the afternoon with occasional showers tapering off into Wednesday evening. It will be chilly with highs in the lower 40s and a brisk wind expected. Wind chills will keep the feels like temperature in the 30s most of the day.

A stray shower or an isolated mix of rain and snow is still possible in the snowbelt early Wednesday night. We will see scattered clouds into the overnight. Temperatures will fall to around 30° for overnight lows.

LOOKING AHEAD

A stretch of dry weather gets underway Thursday. We will have scattered clouds with peeks of sun. Highs will be in the mid-40s. Friday is looking like a partly sunny and dry day with temps approaching the upper 40s. The dry weather continues this weekend with a beautiful and cool Saturday expected. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs around 50°. Sunday warms toward the mid-50s with partly sunny skies.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.