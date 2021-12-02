Colder day ahead Friday as we watch 2 storm systems

TONIGHT

Colder air will be pushing back into the area this evening. Temperatures will fall to the lower 30s by daybreak Friday. We are looking at clouds building back into the area overnight and a low risk at a passing sprinkle or flurry early in the night. Though winds won’t be as strong as the afternoon, a brisk wind will continue into the night. As the colder air takes over, wind chills will start dropping, falling to as low as the mid-20s overnight into Friday morning.

FRIDAY

Temperatures Friday afternoon will be around 10°-15° colder than Thursday. Highs will only make it to the upper 30s. Skies will be mainly overcast through the day with a chance for a little drizzle or a few flurries. The highest chance for precipitation will be late morning through mid-afternoon. A passing flurry or sprinkle remains possible into the evening but the chance for any precipitation ends into Friday night. Expect scattered clouds overnight and lows dropping into the upper 20s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

The weekend will be off to a nice start Saturday. We will have some sunshine with highs rising to the lower 40s. Saturday will be a dry day for the area and a good day to tackle any outdoor decorating if you haven’t done so and still need to.

Saturday Night

We will return to the 20s for low temperatures with lows in the upper 20s by Sunday morning. Expect partly cloudy skies and continued dry weather.

Sunday

One of two storm systems we are watching arrives late in the day Sunday. While we have a chance for a little morning sun, clouds will increase through the day. We are watching for a few showers in the afternoon. The bulk of the rain will arrive Sunday evening into the night. Temperatures will warm to the mid-40s through the day. Temperatures will continue climbing Sunday night, warming toward the lower 50s into Monday morning. Rain is likely through the night.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain will be ongoing Monday morning and the high temperature will be early in the day. A strong cold front will bring a fast, sharp drop in temperatures into Monday afternoon, taking us from lower 50s toward the 30s, likely in just a few hours. Winds will also pick up as the cold returns with a gusty Monday evening expected. Any rain will mix over to snow into the second half of the day. As of now, this storm isn’t looking overly impressive with snowfall, but we will need to keep an eye out for black ice into Monday evening and night. Another storm system comes Tuesday night into Wednesday. That storm has the potential to bring snow, a wintry mix, and/or rain to the Valley. All precipitation types are on the table and both precipitation type and travel impacts will hinge on the track the system takes. A slight jog north or south is the difference between the Valley being on the more wintry side or the more rainy side. We will keep you updated on the system as we get more data on the track.

