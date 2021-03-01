Colder, breezy and cloudy Monday

TONIGHTOur next storm system approaches the area tonight. Expect cloudy skies with occasional showers or sprinkles overnight. Lows will be in the mid-30s early tonight, with temperatures likely to climb a few degrees by daybreak. We will be around 40° at sunrise with cloudy skies and scattered showers.

WEEKEND OUTLOOKSaturdayRain chances Saturday will be highest in the morning. The day starts with cloudy skies. A round of showers will work through the area through mid-morning. Rain chances fade into the late morning and early afternoon. The rest of the day is looking dry. Clouds will try to break up a bit in the afternoon, allowing for a few peeks of sunshine. Highs will be around 50°.