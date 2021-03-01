MONDAY OUTLOOK
Cloudy skies with a slight sprinkle chance this morning.
The rain has moved east and we’ll see a cooler day today. It’s windy, with gusts reaching 30 mph at times today. Temperatures in the lower 40s this morning. We’ll see temperatures in the mid to upper 30s today.
COLD TONIGHT
Slight chance for a few snow showers early evening. Mainly cloudy tonight and colder. Low in the mid to upper teens.
SUNNY AND SEASONAL TUESDAY
Clearing skies into Tuesday morning with sunny skies. High in the
upper 30s.
Warmer into Tuesday night. Low in the lower 30s and partly cloudy.
WARMER WEDNESDAY
Sunny and warmer for Wednesday. High in the lower 50s.
Partly cloudy and low around 30° Wednesday night.
COOLING INTO THE WEEKEND
Cooler with partly sunny skies Thursday. High in the lower 40s.
Partly cloudy Thursday night, with a low in the mid 20s.
Mostly sunny and a high in the upper 30s Friday.
Partly cloudy and low in the low to mid 20s.
Partly sunny and chilly Saturday with a high in the mid 30s.
Mostly clear and a low in the lower 20s for Saturday night.
Mostly sunny and mid 30s Sunday.
Low in the low to mid 20s Sunday night and partly cloudy.
Colder, breezy and cloudy Monday
Plenty of sunny days with fluctuating temperatures this week
