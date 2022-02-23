(WYTV)

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Colder and Cloudy with drizzle chance this morning. Low to mid 30’s.

Temperatures stay in the mid 30’s today and cloudy skies.



CLOUDY AND COLDER TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy and lower 20’s tonight.



LIGHT SNOW OR RAIN CHANCE THURSDAY

Cloudy with a chance for light rain or snow tomorrow. High in the mid 30’s.



TRACKING WINTER STORM THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY

A storm system tracking out of the South will move into the region Thursday night.

Snow showers start the event in the early evening. As warmer air is drawn in aloft, the precipitation turns to a mix of sleet and pockets of freezing rain. Be alert for slick travel Friday… Low Thursday night around 20°.

Sleet and freezing rain Friday morning, turning to snow after 7am in the morning. Snow showers Friday, light accumulation of an inch or less. High in the lower 30’s.



LIGHT SNOW INTO SUNDAY

Cloudy and light snow chance Friday night. Low in the middle teens.

Partly sunny and mid 30’s for Saturday.

Partly cloudy and lower 20’s Saturday night.

Chance for snow showers to develop Sunday, high in the low to mid 30’s.

Isolated snow showers Sunday night, with a low in the middle teens.



WARMING UP INTO MID-WEEK

Partly sunny and lower 30’s for Monday.

Low in the upper teens and cloudy Monday night.

Partly sunny and a high in the upper 30’s.

Low in the mid to upper 20’s and cloudy Tuesday night.

Warmer Wednesday with a chance for a rain/snow mix. High in the mid 40’s.