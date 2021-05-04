Colder air returns tonight, several days ahead with below-average temperatures

TONIGHT

A cold front will sweep through the area this evening, setting us up for a big drop in temperatures Wednesday. We will continue monitoring for a few thunderstorms through the early evening. An isolated gusty storm will remain possible through the evening with the chance for any strong storms wrapping up by around 9 p.m. Even though the thunderstorm chances come down, rain chances will remain high overnight as colder air pours into the region. Lows drop to the mid-40s by daybreak with scattered showers.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday begins a long stretch of days with cooler than average temperatures. We start the day with lots of clouds and scattered showers through the morning. Rain chances fade into the early afternoon when only a few isolated sprinkles will remain. It will be a race against the clock if we can see any sunshine on Wednesday. Clouds will clear into Wednesday evening but it may take until around sunset before we get enough holes to see any sun. Wednesday is going to be much colder with daytime highs struggling to reach the lower 50s.

Wednesday night is one of several nights ahead where we’re going to have to keep an eye out for the potential for frost. Skies will clear out early into the night with partly to mostly clear skies throughout the night. Temperatures will drop to the middle to lower 30s overnight, making patchy frost possible across the region.

THURSDAY

Thursday is going to be one of the nicer days of the forecast period. It will start off cold with a chance for patchy frost but warms toward the upper 50s for daytime highs. We will have some morning sunshine and partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Clouds increase into Thursday evening. Skies will be overcast into Thursday night and rain chances will climb again as another cold front approaches. Rain showers develop overnight and will continue into Friday morning. Lows will be around 40°.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is looking like another mainly dreary and rainy day. Scattered showers are expected across the area with highs in the mid-50s. Rain chances let up a bit Saturday, though isolated showers or sprinkles will remain possible for the area. Expect peeks of sunshine and highs in the mid-50s. Rain chances climb again Sunday as another round of showers works through the region. Sunday will be chilly with highs around 50°.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.