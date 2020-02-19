Colder air moving in tonight

Temperatures a dropping after a cold front moved through the area earlier today. We'll have a few cooler days ahead before warmer air returns for the weekend:

TONIGHT

Colder air is moving in tonight after a cold front cleared the area this afternoon. Expect broken clouds around through the evening and overnight. If winds can calm enough, there is a chance for a few isolated areas of fog to develop. Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s for the evening, then falling into the lower to mid-20s by sunrise Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY

We will be much cooler throughout our Wednesday. The good news, we will have some peeks of sunshine through the day with scattered clouds. We will have a chance for a period of mostly sunny skies into the late afternoon through sunset. Daytime highs will be in the lower 30s.

Any clearing will be replaced with increasing clouds throughout Wednesday night. It will be even colder with lows around 20°.

THURSDAY

We’re looking at a cloudier start to the day. There is a chance for a few morning snow showers and flurries around in the morning. Little accumulation is expected. The chance for any snow ends into the afternoon and the clouds will begin clearing out. Skies turn partly sunny by sunset but it will be a cold day. Highs will be in the mid-20s. Skies continue clearing Thursday night. It stays quiet overnight and will be a little colder with lows in the middle teens.

LOOKING AHEAD

The next warm-up begins Friday as we begin a stretch of some nice days for the area that carries over into the weekend. Look for lots of sunshine Friday with highs in the middle 30s. We warm back to the 40s for the weekend with lots of sunshine Saturday and sunshine with increasing clouds later in the day Sunday. The next storm system will arrive Sunday night into Monday morning.

