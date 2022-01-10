Cold with snow showers at times Monday

(WYTV)
MONDAY OUTLOOK
Cloudy and cold this morning. Temperatures in the middle teens and wind chill around 5°.
Chance for snow showers today, an inch possible. High in the lower 20’s.
LAKE-EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY TONIGHT
Snow Showers tonight, 1 to 2 inches possible. Low in the lower teens.
EARLY SNOW SHOWER, AFTERNOON SUNSHINE TUESDAY
Flurries early Tuesday, with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. High in the lower 20’s.
Upper teens Tuesday night and partly cloudy.
WARMING WEDNESDAY
Mainly cloudy Wednesday but warmer, high near 40.
Cloudy and mid to upper 20’s Wednesday night.
SNOW SHOWERS THURSDAY, WINTRY MIX FOR SATURDAY
Chance for snow showers Thursday, high in the mid 30’s.
Early snow shower chance Thursday night, then cloudy.
Low in the mid to upper teens.
Mostly cloudy and high around 30° on Friday.
Low to mid 20’s Friday night and chance for snow showers.
Rain or snow showers for Saturday, high in the middle 30’s.
Chance for snow showers Saturday night, low in the upper teens.
Upper 20’s and a few snow showers Sunday.
Low to mid 20’s Sunday night and cloudy.
Mostly cloudy Monday with a high in the lower 30’s.