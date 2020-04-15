Cold with patchy snow tonight, additional snow likely Friday — Here’s an update on accumulation potential

TONIGHT

A mix of scattered rain and snow will turn to scattered snow through the evening. Pockets of lake effect snow showers and flurries are expected overnight into Thursday morning. Temperatures will be cold enough for some snow to stick and will also be cold enough for some slick spots to develop. A slushy trace to 1″ is possible by Thursday early morning. Temperatures will fall to the upper 20s, with wind chills as low as 20°.

THURSDAY

A few lingering snow showers or flurries are possible through the morning. The chance for snow fades into the afternoon. The second half of the day will have some peeks of sunshine. It will remain chilly all day with highs only reaching the lower 40s.

More clouds roll in Thursday night as the next storm system approaches. This will bring an increasing risk for snow showers by sunrise. Lows will be around 30°.

FRIDAY

Friday is a day to watch closely with the potential for some moderate to high impact accumulating snowfall. The setup for this storm system remains tricky with only a very narrow area expected to see heavier accumulation. It will be cold with highs only reaching the mid-30s. Snow develops in the morning with some spots seeing a mix to or changeover to rain by early afternoon. areas seeing the changeover will have lower snow accumulation. The track of this system is the key factor in whether or not we see a mix-over to rain for the entire area or only the southern portion of the area. With a more northerly track, the narrow swath of heavier accumulation (Likely to be only about 20-40 miles wide) will be just north of the Valley. However, a shift of only about 20-40 miles south in the track of this low pressure system will allow for a swath of heavier accumulation across the Valley.

Our team will continue fine-tuning the forecast over the next 24 hours. Current thinking is the likely total will be a dusting to 2″ of accumulation. There will be a narrow swath across the region receiving accumulation totals of around 4″ – 5″ and it is possible for those higher amounts to be in the Valley, especially north of Youngstown. On the lower end, areas that make a full changeover to rain are looking at the potential for a trace of snow or less. The best chance to see these low-end totals will be to the south of Youngstown.

LOOKING AHEAD

Better weather starts moving in this weekend as temperatures begin warming up a bit. Highs Saturday warm to the upper 40s with some sunshine. Sunday warms to the upper 50s with a chance for a few late-day showers and sprinkles. Highs will continue in the 50s next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.