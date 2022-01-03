Cold with partly sunny skies Monday

(WYTV)

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy and cold this morning. Temperatures in the lower 20’s. Hats and gloves for the kids returning to school today. Partly sunny and cold for Monday, high in the upper 20’s.



WARMING TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy and cold tonight, low in the upper teens.

A little warmer Tuesday, with sunshine. High in the mid to upper 30’s.

Increasing clouds Tuesday night. Low around 30°.

Slight chance for flurries Wednesday morning, turning to light rain into the afternoon. Mainly Cloudy overall. High in the lower 40’s.



SNOW DEVELOPING THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIGID FOR FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy and colder Wednesday night. Low in the upper teens.

Chance for snow showers in the afternoon Thursday. High in the upper 20’s.

Snow likely Thursday night. Possible accumulations. Low in the upper teens.

Snow showers possible in the morning mainly on Friday. High in the mid 20’s.

Cold Friday night, with some locations falling into the upper single-digits.



WARMING UP FOR THE WEEKEND, COLDER FOR NEXT MONDAY

Partly sunny and a chance for a few snow showers Saturday. High in the mid 30’s.

Lower 20’s Saturday night with isolated snow showers.

Upper 30’s Sunday with a chance for a rain/snow mix.

Isolated snow showers Sunday night. Low in the middle teens.

Upper 20’s and partly sunny next Monday.