Cold today with snow developing late

TODAY & TONIGHT

Cloudy this morning. We’re in the middle teens with a light breeze for wind chills in the low to mid teens. Cloudy today, with snow showers developing late afternoon and evening. Snow accumulation of 1″ to 2″ by Daybreak tomorrow morning. High today in the low to mid 20s.

Low tonight in the mid to upper teens.



CLOUDY THURSDAY, SNOW SHOWERS THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY MORNING

Mostly cloudy Thursday with a high in the mid to upper 20s.

Scattered snow showers develop Thursday night, with a low in the upper teens.

Isolated early snow showers Friday morning. Mainly cloudy into the afternoon with flurries. High in the upper 20s.



WEEKEND SNOW TRACK STILL QUESTIONABLE, COLD TO END THE WEEKEND A CERTAINTY

Low in the middle teens into Saturday morning with cloudy skies and flurries.

Lower 30s for Saturday. We’re watching the storm track and right

now have a 60% chance for snow showers.

Much colder into Sunday morning, with snow shower chance. Low around 10°.

WIND CHILLS BELOW ZERO FOR SUNDAY AND MONDAY MORNINGS

Cold for Sunday with snow showers. High in the low to mid 20s.

Chance for snow showers Sunday night, with a low in the middle single

digits.



FRIGID MONDAY FOR PRESIDENT’S DAY

Cold for Monday with cloudy skies and flurries. High in the upper teens. Low in the upper single digits Monday night, and cloudy skies and flurries.



GRADUAL WARM-UP TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Snow showers possible Tuesday, with a warmer high in the mid 20s.

Chance for snow showers Tuesday night and a low in the low to mid teens.

Lower 30s and isolated snow shower next Wednesday.