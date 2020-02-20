Cold Thursday will be followed by sunshine and a warming trend

Coldest day of the forecast period will be Thursday. A stretch of nice weather is setting up to end the week with above average temperatures -- Check out that weekend here:

TONIGHT

Skies will be clear early tonight with increasing clouds overnight. It will be a little colder with lows around 20°.

THURSDAY

We’re looking at a cloudier start to the day. There is a slim chance for a few morning snow flurries, mainly in the snowbelt. The risk is low and little accumulation would occur. Clouds will linger into the early afternoon with a clearing trend expected into the evening. As clouds thin late in the afternoon, we may see a few glimmers of sunshine. Thursday will be the coldest day of the forecast period with highs only making it to the mid-20s.

Skies continue clearing out Thursday night. We turn mainly clear by midnight with clear skies overnight. It will be the coldest night over the next seven days. Lows drop to the middle-teens.

FRIDAY

Get ready for a weather break and some sun! High pressure builds in Friday, bringing mostly sunny skies to the Valley. It will be warmer with highs nearing the upper 30s. Friday night will be clear with lows in the lower 20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Look for lots of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will continue warming, rising into the 40s Saturday and flirting with 50° by Sunday. The next storm system will arrive Monday morning. That storm brings some rain to the area and will be followed by unsettled weather both Tuesday and Wednesday.

