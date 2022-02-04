Cold start, warmer end — Here’s what to plan for this weekend

TONIGHT

The worst of the snow is behind us, but we aren’t completely done with snowflakes yet. Occasional snow showers and flurries will continue overnight. All surfaces are frozen and what falls will be able to stick. While accumulations will be less than 1″, dustings are possible and may coat roads. Even without additional coatings, the chance for slick roads remains high with a lot of secondary roads still snowy. Icy spots remain a high risk too as lows drop to the single digits tonight. Lows will be around 3° with wind chills as low as around -5° possible.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday kicks off with a chance for a few morning flurries across the area. The trend through the day will be for a decrease in clouds as skies become mostly sunny into the afternoon. Our chance for flurries ends for the afternoon with temperatures staying cold. Highs will only be around 20°. Winds will be light but wind chills at times as low as 10° are possible during the day.

Saturday Night

Temperatures are looking coldest for the early part of Saturday night. A shift in winds will start pulling in warmer air for the region, but temperatures will still drop toward the single digits early in the night. We will add a few degrees to the temperatures toward daybreak as the warmer air starts moving in. Skies will be partly to mostly clear.

Sunday

Sunday will be a nice day for the area. Plan for a warmer day, too. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny throughout the day. Highs will rise to the lower 30s. Clouds will increase Sunday night into Monday. Lows will be in the middle teens by daybreak Monday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures next week won’t be as cold as recent weeks. The last several have featured bouts of cold, Arctic air. Highs next week aren’t going to fluctuate very much. Monday will be in the lower to mid-30s and we will have a chance for a few snow showers around, mainly in the evening. Tuesday will have a high of around 30° with a little sunshine. Highs will return to the mid-30s Wednesday and stay in the lower 30s for highs next Thursday and Friday. The chance for precipitation rises again Thursday with some snow showers in the forecast.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.