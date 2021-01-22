Cold start to the weekend, watching large storm system early next week — Here’s your weekend outlook

Teens and 20s ahead for the weekend while we wait on a storm system early next week that brings the risk for snow and a wintry mix of frozen precipitation to the Valley:

TONIGHT

Scattered snow showers and flurries will continue tonight. While most of the area won’t see much accumulation, a few isolated pockets have the potential for an inch or two. The best chance at totals higher than a light coating will be through Trumbull and Mercer counties. Temperatures will fall to the middle teens overnight and blustery winds will continue. This will send wind chills as low as the upper single digits overnight. Watch for slick spots, especially untreated secondary roads, and also be mindful that isolated brief white-outs are possible.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

We have a cold start to the weekend. After morning lows in the teens, daytime highs will struggle to reach the mid-20s. There will be some lingering morning flurries around, especially in the snowbelt. Skies will be mostly cloudy to start the day with a few holes in the clouds allowing for peeks of sun possible in the afternoon. The elevated winds will keep wind chills in the teens throughout the day.

Saturday Night

Another cold night on tap Saturday into Sunday. Expect broken clouds overnight with an increase in cloud coverage into Sunday morning. Temperatures will fall back to the middle teens.

Sunday

Sunday will be a mainly overcast day for the area. The morning and early afternoon are looking quiet and dry. Highs will warm to the upper 20s. A few snow showers are possible into the late afternoon and evening. At this time, it does not look like an impactful snow and we will continue to keep an eye on this trend. Little accumulation is expected if any snow can overcome the dry air that will be in place through the region Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

There are two features I am closely monitoring next week. One is an area of low pressure that comes into the region from the southwest Monday into Tuesday. That system continues to look like an “everything but the kitchen sink” kind of storm for the region. It is looking like snow to start, developing into Monday late-afternoon, followed by a period where a wintry mix is possible into the night. What remains in question is whether or not we can pull in enough warm air to change the mix to rain or if the cold wins out and it goes back to snow. Precipitation type hinges on the track and timing, which is still too close to call at this time. Either way, we will have an elevated risk for tricky travel conditions into Monday evening, continuing into Tuesday. We will continue to fine-tune the forecast into the weekend. The next noteworthy storm is a late-week storm system that will bring the potential for some snow to the Valley. That system remains several days out and has been trending further south in the most recent data. It is something we will continue to watch and will keep you updated on, both on air and right here at WYTV.com.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.