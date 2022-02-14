TONIGHT

More cold for the area tonight. We will have some scattered clouds around with dry weather overnight. Low temperatures fall to around 6° for lows tonight.

TUESDAY

Tuesday will be a warmer day. It starts off cold but temperatures will rise to the lower 30s, around 10° warmer than the previous two days. We will also have a lot of sunshine through the day. Tuesday night will not be as cold. Lows will be around 20° early in the night with a few clouds around. Winds start to pick up a bit toward morning and temps are likely to start rising toward the 30s before sunrise.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday is the day to enjoy this week. It will be much warmer as highs rise all the way to the lower 50s. While we start the day off with a little sun, there will be an increase in clouds in the afternoon. Wednesday will also be a breezy day as winds pick up. Gusts to around 30MPH are possible by Wednesday evening. Wednesday night stays mild with lows in the lower to mid-40s. It will be a breezy night and a few overnight showers are possible. Rain becomes likely on Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday will be warm with highs in the lower 50s but we will also see some wet weather working into the area. Our next storm system arrives and will send a cold front toward the region into Thursday night. We are going to have to keep an eye on Thursday night into Friday morning as there is a chance for a mixed bag of precipitation overnight. Slick travel conditions may be possible into Friday morning. It is something we will keep an eye on through the week ahead and will keep you updated through the week. Friday will be much colder with highs in the middle to upper 20s and a chance for some snow showers or flurries. The temperature drop into Friday only lasts for one day as the next warm-up begins Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-30s for the start of the weekend and around 40° by Sunday. The warming continues next week as highs return to the lower 50s Monday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.