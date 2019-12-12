Cold start ahead Thursday morning, patchy black ice possible

TONIGHT

Watch for slick spots on roads and bridges tonight. The snow from the afternoon and evening has fizzled out. A stray flurry is possible early into the overnight, otherwise look for decreasing clouds. It will be cold and with a blustery wind early tonight. Wind chills will be in the lower teens before winds calm late tonight. Air temperatures will fall into the mid-teens by daybreak.

THURSDAY

We’ll begin a warming trend Thursday with a mix of sunshine and periods of clouds. It isn’t going to be as windy so wind chills won’t be as much of a factor. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Thursday night won’t be as cold, either. We’ll have patchy clouds around with lows dropping into the upper 20s.

FRIDAY

The end of the workweek begins with a little sunshine. Clouds will increase through the day as our next storm system nears. By mid to late afternoon we will see overcast skies. Temperatures will jump into the 40s for afternoon highs.

The rest of the night will be cloudy with isolated showers or sprinkles possible in the evening. Rain chances continue climbing into Saturday morning with a low in the mid-30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We are looking at a soggy start to the weekend and a mix of some rain and snow into Sunday morning. Another storm system approaches the region Monday and will need to be monitored closely. Slick roads may be a threat into the second half of the day Monday. Timing and track of that storm system are crucial in our potential for icy weather. Our team will be monitoring the progression of that system and bringing you updates into the weekend.

