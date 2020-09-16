Cold front sweeps through the Valley Thursday with several cool days and chilly nights to follow

We'll have a chance at a sprinkle or two as the colder air rushes into the area. The cold front also brings a chance for some of that smoke in the atmosphere to reach the ground:

TONIGHT

Tonight will be warmer with lows by daybreak only falling to the mid-50s. The night stays dry with a continued haze across the area. Clouds will be on the increase toward morning. A cold front will be approaching the area, leading to a period of overcast skies into our Thursday.

THURSDAY

A cold front will cross through the area early in the day. This feature will bring overcast weather through much of the day and a very low risk for a sprinkle or two. It is currently the only chance at seeing any raindrops in this forecast period. We will also be seeing cooler air surging into the region as the front pushes to the southeast. That colder air will give us a chance at some of that smoky haze that has been in the upper levels of the atmosphere to reach the ground. Current model data suggests a light layer of surface smoke into the afternoon and evening. It looks like the this would not have any major impacts on visibility or air quality but there is a chance you may be able to smell smoke in the air.

Temperatures won’t be as warm Thursday with daytime highs only making it to the middle to upper 60s. The afternoon clouds will slowly begin decreasing Thursday evening and overnight. It will be much cooler overnight. Lows by daybreak Friday will fall to the middle to lower 40s. Though the clouds clear, a smoky haze may linger overnight and also has the potential to be lower to the ground rather than in the atmosphere above.

FRIDAY

The workweek ends much like how it started, cooler, a little sunny and dry. Highs for the day will only make it to the lower 60s. It will be a mostly sunny day but that sun may still be a little filtered by wildfire smoke. The day will remain dry, as will those high school football games Friday evening. Though dry, it will be quite cool. By the final plays of the games, temperatures will already be in the lower 50s and approaching upper 40s. Lows by daybreak Saturday fall to the upper 30s and a few low-lying and rural spots will have a chance at isolated pockets of frost.

LOOKING AHEAD

Pumpkin spice lovers and fans of hoodie weather will love this weekend! Both Saturday and Sunday will be cool and dry. Skies will be mostly sunny, though we will have to monitor the smoke plume across the US which could filter some of our sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to mid-60s with morning lows in the upper 30s. Temperatures will slowly rebound next week. The entire extended forecast period is looking dry.

