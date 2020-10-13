Cold front sweeps through the area tonight

Rain showers and blustery winds accompany a cold front that brings a slightly cooler Tuesday to the Valley. A stronger cold front comes later this week:

TONIGHT

A cold front will sweep through the Valley tonight, bringing slightly cooler temperatures for Tuesday and some overnight rain. Skies will be cloudy most of the night. Rain develops around midnight and continues moving through the Valley overnight. A rumble of thunder is possible and it will be a bit breezy throughout the night. Gusts around 30MPH are possible. Rain showers will taper off toward sunrise. Lows at sunrise will dip to the upper 40s.

TUESDAY

Skies turn mostly sunny through the morning Tuesday. It won’t be as warm as Monday afternoon, but still seasonable, with highs in the mid-60s. Winds will be a tad breezy at times and the sunny skies carry over into the afternoon.

Quiet weather persists into Tuesday night. Expect mainly clear skies and cooler temperatures. Overnight lows slip into the mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be a pretty nice one. Skies start off sunny and become partly sunny into the afternoon. We will see winds shifting to the southwest, bringing temperatures back above average for the area. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Scattered clouds remain around the area Wednesday night. Lows will be in the upper 40s to around 50°.

LOOKING AHEAD

A strong cold front will arrive Thursday and brings a big shift in the pattern for the end of the workweek. Rain showers develop later in the day Thursday and colder air spills into the region Thursday night. Highs will stay in the 50s Friday with the cooler weather carrying over to the weekend.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.