Cold front sweeps through the area tonight bringing cooler, less humid Friday

High pressure moving toward the Valley sets us up for several nice days in the extended outlook -- Here's the walk-through of your football Friday and holiday weekend:

TONIGHT

A cold front will sweep through our area early tonight. This feature will be accompanied by some scattered clouds and a chance at a few sprinkles early into the overnight. It will also pull in much drier and cooler air. Dew points drop into the 50s by Friday morning, making it feel much less humid. Overnight lows will also drop into the 50s.

FRIDAY

Thumbs up for your Friday! We are looking at a comfortable and somewhat cooler day. Scattered morning clouds give way to mostly sunny skies. We will have a light breeze through the day which may add a bit of a chill to the air throughout the day. Lower dew points mean it won’t be feeling humid with highs in the mid-70s.

Weather is currently looking great for high school football games Friday evening. You may want to grab a hoodie if you’re headed to any. Skies will be mostly clear and temperatures will be falling from around 70° at kickoff to the lower 60s by the final plays. It will continue cooling Friday night with lows heading down into the middle to lower 50s. A few rural spots may be able to touch the upper 40s by daybreak Saturday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

The holiday weekend will kickoff with a beautiful Saturday! The day will begin with a cool early morning. Other than the cool start, no weather hassles are anticipated. Skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will be comfortable. Highs will warm to the upper 70s.

Saturday Night

Quiet weather continues Saturday night. This will be one of those great campfire nights with comfortably cool temperatures. Lows for the night drop to the middle to upper 50s under clear and starry skies.

Sunday

More nice weather for the end of the weekend as temperatures continue warming by a few more degrees. Skies will be partly sunny Sunday. Afternoon highs will be right around 80°. Sunday night won’t cool as much with a low in the mid-60s by daybreak Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Model data continues to trend drier and warmer into the first half of next week. It does look like rain chances will hold off until the middle of next week and it also looks like the week will be much warmer. Currently, highs Monday are expected to reach the mid-80s with some sun and scattered clouds. Tuesday looks partly sunny with increasing humidity and temperatures. Highs jump to the upper 80s with a low risk of an isolated shower or storm.

